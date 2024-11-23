Advertisement

Suhana Khan's Birthday Post For Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda Is Everything

Suhana Khan shared this image on her Instagram story.

New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda turned a year older on Saturday. On the special occasion, his rumoured girlfriend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared an adorable birthday wish. She shared a monochrome photo on her Instagram stories. In the picture, she can be seen pulling Agastya's ears. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday."

In June this year, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda went on a vacation to London. The rumoured couple were spotted partying at a nightclub in London. Several photos and videos have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Suhana and Agastya are seen dancing. The actress looks stunning as ever in a white top teamed with blue denims. Agastya, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a black shirt paired with pants.

The dating rumours about Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda began circulating when they began filming their debut movie The Archies.

On the work front, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their acting debuts with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. Set in 1960s India, the movie follows Archie and his friends as they navigate romance, friendship, and the threat of development looming over their beloved park. They starred alongside Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

Up next, Agastya will be seen in Ikkis.

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Agastya Nanda Birthday
