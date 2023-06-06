Suhana Khan's Post Gets Big Love From Shweta Bachchan, Ananya Panday And Others

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan, why so beautiful? Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter lit up Instagram on Monday by sharing a stunning picture of herself from the grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The throwback photo has left her family, friends and fans captivated. Dressed in a red, corset-style, strapless gown by Antithesis, Suhana looks surreal in the picture. She posted it with just a wilted flower emoji. Within minutes, her post was filled with red hearts, fiery emojis and a number of compliments from BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, cousin Alia Chhiba and Shweta Bachchan , whose son Agastya will co-star with Suhana. “Su (Suhana's nickname) wow” wrote Shanaya Kapoor with heart eye icons while Ananya Panday commented: “How do you do it?” with exploding head emojis.

Shweta Bachchan's reaction read, “(heart eye emoji) Va va voom.” Natasha Poonawalla just wrote “Suhana” and dropped red heart icons. Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana and sister Rysa also loved Suhana Khan's latest post. While Bhavana dropped a heart and fire emoji, Rysa commented: “Wow, can't get over this.” Shanaya's mother and actress Maheep Kapoor also complimented Suhana with red heart emojis.

Suhana Khan's The Archies co-star Mihir Ahuja, cousin Alia Chhiba and actress Tara Sharma Saluja dropped heart icons on the post while Deanne Panday called the aspiring actress a “pretty child of ours.”

See the photo of Suhana Khan here:

Here, we have brought you some more pictures of Suhana Khan in that Antithesis gown from the NMACC launch:

In case you are curious how Suhana Khan's gown for the day was made, check out this clip by the label here:







Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also stars Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. Suhana has also worked in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue in her college.