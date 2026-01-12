Subhash Ghai Impressed By Aditya Dhar's "Artistic Craft", Says <i>Dhurandhar</i> "Deserves All The Commercial Success"

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai praised director Aditya Dhar and his blockbuster film Dhurandhar, calling it an exceptional blend of artistic filmmaking on a commercial Hindi cinema platform.

Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Aditya and said that the film left a deep impression on him and that he could not stop admiring the fine detailing in its storytelling.

"Hi Aditya. You deserve more than congratulations for creating this artistic craft of cinema on a commercial platform in Hindi Indian cinema," Subhash wrote in the caption.

The veteran filmmaker lauded the chapter-wise narrative, the layered conflicts and challenges, and the carefully crafted characters. He also applauded the casting, costumes, cinematography, and believable action sequences, along with the film's grand sets.

"I watched the film yesterday and cannot stop praising your sense of detail in storytelling - the chapters, conflicts, challenges, characters, casting, costumes, cinematography and believable action, as well as the sets, with brilliant performances even from the smallest characters on screen, set against the world of Pakistani gangs," he added.

Calling Dhurandhar deserving of all the commercial success it has received, Subhash said he felt proud of Aditya and his entire team.

"It deserves all the commercial success it has achieved, and I feel proud of you and your entire Dhurandhar team, with all my blessings," he concluded.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, among others. The first installment of a two-part film series, it depicts an anti-terror covert operation in which an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld in Pakistan.

The plot loosely weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and incidents surrounding Operation Lyari.

Dhurandhar 2 will hit the big screens on March 19, 2026.

