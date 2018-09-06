Stree Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor's Flim Stays 'Super Strong', Earns Rs 54.89 Crore

Rajkummar Rao in a still from Stree (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Stree managed to earn Rs 6.55 crore on Day 6 Stress clashed with Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se at the box office Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se has collected Rs 8.25 crore so far

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree continues to be "unstoppable" at the box office, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. On Day 6 (Wednesday), Stree managed to earn Rs 6.55 crore, pushing its grand total to Rs 54.89 crore. The Amar Kaushik-directed film opened to positive response at the box office and continues to perform well. "Stree is super strong on Day 6. Wednesday business is higher than Tuesday and almost at par with Friday. Truly unstoppable. Friday Rs 6.83 crore, Saturday Rs 10.87 crore, Sunday 14.57 crore, Monday Rs 9.70 crore, Tuesday Rs 6.37 crore, Wednesday Rs 6.55 crore. Total: Rs 54.89 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh wrote.

According to Box Office India report, Stree is doing "phenomenally" well at the box office and the film's collection can "go anywhere". "Stree is doing phenomenally well as collections went up on Wednesday. The film is on a crazy run and could go anywhere at the box office," the Box Office India report stated.

#Stree is SUPER-STRONG on Day 6... Wed biz is HIGHER than Tue and almost at par with Fri... Truly UNSTOPPABLE... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 14.57 cr, Mon 9.70 cr, Tue 6.37 cr, Wed 6.55 cr. Total: Rs 54.89 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2018

Rajkummar Rao's Stree clashed with Dharmendra's Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se at the box office. According to Box Office India report, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se has collected Rs 8.25 crore so far.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Stree 3.5 stars. "Stree is a tour de force enlivened enormously by solid contributions from each and every technical department and the superlative turns from the principal actors. The cast is led admirably well by the splendid Rajkummar Rao. Go watch this spine-tingling film. It is completely madcap but there is method in its manic madness," he wrote.

This Friday, three films will hit the screens - Laila Majnu, Gali Guleiyan and Paltan. With the release of these three films, it will be interesting to see whether Stree continues its "phenomenal" run at the box office.