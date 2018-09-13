Stree Box Office Collection Day 13: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film 'Inches Closer' To 100 Crore

Rajkummar Rao in a still from Stree (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree is "inches" away from Rs 100 crore mark, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Amar Kaushik-directed Stree, which will complete two successful weeks on this Friday, has earned Rs 91.77 crore so far. "Stree inches closer to Rs 100 crore club. (Week 2) Friday Rs 4.39 crore, Saturday Rs 7.63 crore, Sunday Rs 9.88 crore, Monday Rs 3.31 crore, Tuesday Rs 3.22 crore, Wednesday Rs 2.95 crore. Total: Rs 91.77 crore (India business)." The horror comedy opened to positive response at the box office and continues to maintain its momentum. Within the first three days, Stree managed to collect Rs 31.26 crore. The film recorded a box office collection of Rs 60 crore within the first week.

According to Box Office India Report, Stree is expected to earn close to Rs 33 crore (nett) in the second week. "The film is looking at a second week of around 33 crore nett which would make it the fourth highest second week of this year and even in the all time list it will be among the top 25 of all time," the report stated.

#Stree inches closer to Rs 100 cr Club... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr, Mon 3.31 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.95 cr. Total: Rs 91.77 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2018

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Stree 3.5 stars: "The quality of the performances that Kaushik extracts from his actors lends Stree infectious flounce. Rajkummar Rao is terrific. Whether he is flummoxed, frightened or simply going along with the flow, he delivers with minimum apparent effort. Shraddha Kapoor is suitably icy as the enigmatic woman who traipses into the protagonist's life and sets off the tremors."

This Friday, Manmarziyaan will hit the screens, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.