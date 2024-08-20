Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Passes Monday Test With Flying Colours

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film Stree 2 has set a new benchmark, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. The film has raked in an Rs 228 crore in just five days, surpassing the lifetime collections of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD (in Hindi version). Notably, Stree 2 also recorded the biggest opening weekend of the year with its extended weekend.

As per Sacnilk, Stree 2 collected Ra 37 crore on Monday, pushing its total box office collection to Rs 228.45 crore. In comparison, Fighter earned Rs 115.30 crore in its opening weekend and concluded its box office journey with a lifetime collection of Rs 199.45 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD minted Rs 112.15 crore during its opening weekend and concluded with a lifetime collection of Rs 294.25 crore in Hindi.

Stree 2 benefitted from two significant holidays — Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. The film earned Rs 76.5 crore on Independence Day and Rs 37 crore on Raksha Bandhan, with the highest occupancies reported in cities like Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur.

A sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, the new installment brings back the original cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. The first film had a lifetime box office collection of Rs 129.90 crore.