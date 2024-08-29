<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 15: Next Stop For Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film - Rs 450 Crore

Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is enjoying a successful run at the Indian box office. The horror-comedy, which is directed by Amar Kaushik, grossed Rs 9.25 crore on its second Wednesday, reported Sacnilk. So far, the film's total domestic collection stands at Rs 424.05 crore, the report added. On Tuesday, the movie had already surpassed the Rs 600 crore milestone worldwide. Despite the anticipated decline in box office receipts, Stree 2 is predicted to have a strong start to the third weekend. The film follows the story of sinister Sarkata returning to Chanderi to haunt its people, who turn to Stree for help once more. It featured several star cameos including Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah and Varun Dhawan.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on Stree 2's box office numbers on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. He wrote, "Despite a dip in collections due to the regular working day [second Tue] and heavy rainfall in parts of the country, #Stree2 continues to display remarkable consistency, maintaining its strong performance at the #BO. The film has collected double-digit figures from Day 1 [Thu] to Day 13 [Tue], a big feat in the current #Boxoffice climate... No other #Hindi film released in 2024 can claim this achievement."

He added, "Stree2 is on track to become the first #Hindi film of 2024 to cross the ₹ 500 cr mark [NBOC], cementing its status as an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. [Week 2] Fri 19.30 cr, Sat 33.80 cr, Sun 40.75 cr, Mon 20.20 cr, Tue 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 434.10 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Stree 2 made its theatrical debut on August 15 facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. While Khel Khel Mein has made Rs 25.45 crore so far, Vedaa earned Rs 20.24 at the domestic box office.

Stree 2 is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which he started with the 2018 film Stree. Since then, he has expanded it to include movies like Roohi, Munjya and Bhediya. Munjya, which debuted earlier this year, made Rs 107.48 crore at the box office throughout its theatrical run making it one of the most successful films this year..