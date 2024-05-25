Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Is Now Married To Fiance Jon Bon Jovi. Details Inside

Millie Bobby Brown shared this image. (courtesy: milliebobbybrown)

Millie Bobby Brown and her fiance Jon Bon Jovi said 'I do' last week, People reported. The Stranger Things star and her longtime boyfriend exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony. The wedding was attended by Millie and Jake's close friends and family members, as per the report. According to The Sun, Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi opted for a low-key yet romantic celebration.

A source close to the couple told the outlet, "It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows." According to the report, the couple are planning a star-studded ceremony later this year.

ICYDK: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made their relationship Instagram official in June 2021 when Jake posted a photo with Millie on his social media handle. Soon after, they were seen holding hands in New York City and attended events together, like the BAFTA Film Awards and the premiere of Millie's show on Netflix.

In 2023, Millie referred to Jake as her "partner for life," and four months later, he proposed. Millie Bobby Brown shared the news of her engagement on Instagram and quoted Taylor Swift's lyrics from Lover. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Opening up about her wedding preparations last year, Millie Bobby Brown told Women's Wear Daily (WWD), "It's such an exciting time in my life. I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me. So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."