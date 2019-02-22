Stop Everything And Watch Alia Bhatt's Dance At Her BFF's Sangeet

Alia Bhatt posing with her friends. (Image courtesy: aliabhattvideos)

Just when we thought that the pictures of bridesmaid Alia Bhatt, from her BFF Devika Advani's big fat wedding festivities couldn't get any better, we chanced upon more stunning picture, which have been shared by Alia on her Instagram stories (but more about that later). While you have already seen the pictures from the mehendi and haldi, we now present to you some of the best moments from Devika Anand's sangeet ceremony, wherein Alia Bhatt can be seen dancing to popular Bollywood songs such as Coca Cola from Luka Chuppi and Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Na Ho. Alia can be seen dressed in a floral pink lehenga from the shelves Anushree Reddy, in the videos which are bow going viral on social media.

Check out this viral video of Alia Bhatt dancing with the other bridesmaids:

Here's another video of Alia shaking a leg to Maahi Ve:

Here's another video

In another video that surfaced on social media and is pretty viral now, the Raazi can be seen giving a special speech for her friend. In the video, Alia can be seen recalling the time when she and Devika were little and they would play "Actor-Actress" together and Alia always used to play the role of a boy. Alia signed off the wedding toast with a thank you for the groom."

Here's the video we are talking about:

Meanwhile, some more pictures from the wedding festivities have been curated by several fan clubs of Alia Bhatt. Check out the posts here:

Alia Bhatt's last big release was Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The actress also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Varman's Kalank, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, and Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline.