Steven Spielberg On SS Rajamouli's RRR: 'Your Movie Was Outstanding'

SS Rajamouli with Steven Spielberg. (courtesy: ssrajamouli)

SS Rajamouli and film legend Steven Spielberg recently caught up over a Zoom call, where they discussed their love for movies. The conversation was organised by Reliance Entertainment, which has co-produced and released Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans theatrically in India (on February 10). During the conversation, the topic of SS Rajamouli's RRR obviously popped up. Steven Spielberg reviewed RRR and told SS Rajamouli: "I thought your movie was outstanding... it was just amazing." He added, "I couldn't believe my eyes - it was like eye candy... A beautiful visual style and I just thought it was extraordinary to look at and experience. So congratulations for RRR."

The veteran filmmaker said this about the performances in RRR: "I thought the performances... In your movie, I was happy to see how you ended Alison Doody's story. She was heinous and so was her husband (Ray Stevenson's General Scott), It had a beautiful visual style." Alison Doody was also a part of Steven Spielberg's 1989 film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

An excited SS Rajamouli responded like this: "I can almost get up from the chair and do a dance - it means a lot to me."

SS Rajamouli in conversation with Steven Spielberg:

SS Rajamouli met Steven Spielberg at this year's Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. He shared photos with the filmmaker and he wrote: "I just met God."

I just met GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

Jr NTR and Ram Charan played freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the period drama, set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. The cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. RRR song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Song category at the Oscars this year.