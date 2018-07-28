Star Wars: Episode IX - Carrie Fisher Will Be Princess Leia Again. Here's How

Star Wars: Episode IX will have unseen footage of Carrie Fisher (courtesy YouTube)

Star Wars won't make the same mistake it made two years ago, when it tried to digitally create a Princess Leia appearance in Rogue One.

Star Wars announced its cast Friday for the final installment of its main Disney trilogy, and the most notable news is that the late Carrie Fisher will reprise her role as Leia Organa. Star Wars: Episode IX, which will be directed and co-written by J.J. Abrams, will use previously unreleased footage that was shot for The Force Awakens, which also was directed by Abrams. Fisher died in December 2016 from cardiac arrest at age 60.

"We desperately loved Carrie Fisher," Abrams said in Friday's statement. "Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character.

"With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie," Abrams continued, "we have found a way to honor Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in 'Episode IX' by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII. "

Episode IX, which begins shooting next month, is scheduled for a December 2019 release.

The film's returning Star Wars actors include Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson and Kelly Marie Tran.

New to the saga will be Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant. Original Trilogy stalwarts Mark Hamill and Anthony Daniels will appear. So too, as previously announced, will Billy Dee Williams, as Lando Calrissian.

(c) 2018, The Washington Post