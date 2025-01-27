SS Rajamouli Slammed By Internet For Mentioning "Telugu People" In His Padma Post: "Height Of Hypocrisy"

Eminent filmmaker SS Rajamouli was slammed by the Internet for mentioning "Telugu people" in his post congratulating the Padma awardees this year. The government announced the names of the recipients on the eve of Republic Day like every year.

After the announcement, SS Rajamouli wrote on his X handle, "7 Padma Awards for Telugu people this time...

"Heartiest congratulations to Nandamuri Balakrishna garu on being honored with the Padma Bhushan! Your journey in Indian cinema is truly commendable...

"Also, congratulations to all the other distinguished Telugu & other Indian padma awardees..."

In another comment SS Rajamouli wrote, "A well deserved recognition... Heartiest congratulations to @ShekharKapur sir on being awarded the Padma Bhushan. Your incredible contributions to Indian cinema have left a remarkable mark and your work continues to inspire generations."

Congratulating Ajith, he wrote, "Ajith sir, congratulations on being conferred with the Padma Bhushan! The impact you've made both on and off the screen are truly inspiring..."

But SS Rajamouli's "Telugu people" didn't sit well with the Internet.

A user wrote, "Why so distinguishment between Telugu and other Indians. Are Telugu people not part of India???"

Another comment read, "Height of hypocrisy. He doesn't consider telugu as part of India. But to earn money he makes films pan India."

Another comment read, "Kya telugu and indian laga rakhe ho. Saab Indian toh hai."

Another X user commented, "North-South is not a political debate but it's an ideology which fewer like you follow, Don't understand why north people support you for your Film , People not having the courage to call We are Indian."

For the unversed, seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards were announced this year.

From the field of Art and Entertainment, Anant Nag, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar, dancer and actress Shobhana and singer Pankaj Udhas (posthumously) were honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in India.

Arijit Singh, composer and musician Ricky Kej, and singer Jaspinder Narula, along with Barry Godfray John received the coveted Padma Shri.