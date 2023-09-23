Shah Rukh Khan's LOL Reply To Fan Standing Outside Mannat: 'All Good There Na?'

A fan pictured outside Mannat. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the success of his blockbuster release Jawan. The film has collected over ₹ 937.61 crore worldwide. While Jawan continues its historic run at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan returned on Friday with his AskSRK sessions on X (formerly Twitter) which are totally unmissable. While every reply comes with his legendary wit, some certainly stand out. Sharing a photograph from outside Mannat, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, “@iamsrk I'm at Mannat right now, can I get a hello from you? Or atleast a reply on twitter #AskSRK.” The superstar had a hilarious answer. SRK replied, “Yaar main Mannat mein nahi hoon kaam par laga hua hoon. (I am not in Mannat, occupied with work). Just check all good there na??! Ha ha #Jawan.”

Yaar main Mannat mein nahi hoon kaam par laga hua hoon. Just check all good there na??! Ha ha #Jawanhttps://t.co/Mc9LARrten — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan how Dunki will be different from his other projects. “Massy Classy Sab Ho Gaya sir #Dunki Main Esa Kya Hone Wala Hai ..? (What is going to happen in Dunki?) #AskSRK,” read the tweet. The actor replied, “Dunki mai Raju (Rajkumar) Hirani hai…Aur kya chahiye? (Dunki has Raju (Rajkumar) Hirani… what else do you want?)”

Dunki mein Raju Hirani hai!!! Aur kya chahiye??!! https://t.co/Kiz0eb4FKh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, this year (so far). While Pathaan released on January 25, Jawan opened in theatres on September 7. Now, the superstar is all set to roll out this third project, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, later this year in December. SRK confirmed Dunki's December release at the press meet of Jawan. At the event, SRK said, "I think, Mashallah, God's been very kind. We had Pathaan. God's been even kinder with Jawan. I always tell we started with Republic Day (January 26). It's an auspicious day. On Janmashtami, we released Jawan. On Christmas, we will bring Dunki for you. I prioritise national integration. And whenever my film releases, it has to be Eid. I'm working hard. I'm working harder than what I worked in last 29 years. And Inshallah, I will work hard. I get happy now when people watch movies and they derive happiness out of them."

In Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will co-star with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first project together.