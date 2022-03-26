SRK Reacts To 'Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh' Twitter Trend: 'Pathaan Ko Kaise Rokoge'

Shah Rukh Khan's shirtless photo (Courtesy: iamsrk)

Highlights "Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh" was trending on Twitter

was trending on Twitter Now, the actor has reacted to the same

Along with the reply, he also shared a shirtless photo

On March 25, "Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh" was trending on Twitter and now, Shah Rukh has reacted to the trend. The Zero actor shared a shirtless photo online and captioned it as "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga." (Even if Shah Rukh Khan goes a little bit, how will you stop Pathan? Apps and Abs, I will make everything). In just a few minutes, Shah Rukh Khan's photo has close to two lakh likes. Through the "#ThodaRukShahRukh" trend, celebs and brands offered Shah Rukh Khan alternate options to invest in.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's latest photos:

A few days back, Shah Rukh Khan had launched the SRK+ app and had written, "Kuch kuch hone wala hain, OTT ki duniya mein (something is going to happen in the world of OTT)." Salman Khan had reacted to the announcement and had tweeted, "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+"

Check out the tweets below:

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

In his tweet, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared that he is also collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan. "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+," Anurag Kashyap tweeted.

Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ 🤝 https://t.co/1OR7dZczkB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 15, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan. Sharing a teaser of the film, he had written, "I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now...See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. Salman Khan has a cameo role in the film, which is being directed by Siddharth Anand.