"Sridevi would ask me if I ate on time and how my family was doing," said Subhash Shinde

Sridevi Always Treated Staff Like Family, Says Makeup Artist Who Was In Dubai With Her

Sridevi's makeup artist Subhash Shinde, who was with her for Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai, recalled his last days with the actress. He told news agency IANS that the 54-year-old actress treated her staff like a family. "She was one of the icons with so much warmth and positivity. I started working with her after English Vinglish released (2012). She always treated all of us whether make-up artists, dress people, everyone... like a family. We were one unit." "She would ask me if I ate on time and how my family was doing," he added. Sridevi died on February 24, after 'accidentally drowning' in her Dubai hotel bathroom, Gulf News reports. She was in attendance at the week-long wedding festivities of actor Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala.

Subhash, who had worked with Sridevi in Puli and Mom, was shocked by the news of her death, "I still cannot believe she is no more. I was there in Dubai with her for her makeup at Mohit Marwah's (her nephew) marriage. She was looking so pretty, happy and bright as ever. I came back two days ago and on Saturday late night, the news started coming in (about her death). I am still in shock," he told IANS.

Take a look at Sridevi's pictures from Mohit Marwah's wedding:
 

 


Sridevi posted this picture of herself with her family and the newlyweds - Mohit and Antara.
 
 

Antara Marwah

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on



Manish Malhotra posted this picture of himself with Sridevi and Khushi Kapoor
 


Subhash also revealed it to IANS that Sridevi was also a painter, "She had a great sense of colours and shades. There is an art of combining shades that complement the entire attire. She knew it right; I rather learned it from her. She had a strong sense of aesthetics. The colour and ornaments, even the size of her bindi, she had an eye for detailing."

She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

