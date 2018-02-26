Sridevi Always Treated Staff Like Family, Says Makeup Artist Who Was In Dubai With Her

Sridevi's makeup artist Subhash Shinde, who was with her for Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai, recalled his last days with the actress. He told news agency IANS that the 54-year-old actress treated her staff like a family. "She was one of the icons with so much warmth and positivity. I started working with her after English Vinglish released (2012). She always treated all of us whether make-up artists, dress people, everyone... like a family. We were one unit." "She would ask me if I ate on time and how my family was doing," he added. Sridevi died on February 24, after 'accidentally drowning' in her Dubai hotel bathroom, Gulf News reports. She was in attendance at the week-long wedding festivities of actor Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala.
Highlights
- "I still cannot believe she is no more," said makeup artist Subhash
- Sridevi died of accidental drowning in her Dubai hotel bathroom
- She was in Dubai to attend the wedding festivities of Mohit Marwah
Subhash, who had worked with Sridevi in Puli and Mom, was shocked by the news of her death, "I still cannot believe she is no more. I was there in Dubai with her for her makeup at Mohit Marwah's (her nephew) marriage. She was looking so pretty, happy and bright as ever. I came back two days ago and on Saturday late night, the news started coming in (about her death). I am still in shock," he told IANS.
Take a look at Sridevi's pictures from Mohit Marwah's wedding:
Cotton is a symbol of elegance, class , tradition and heritage. #ManishMalhotralabel in 2018 is bound to redefine the beauty of this historical fabric which has woven its way to all our hearts over the years. The one and only stunning @sridevi.kapoor looks simply angelic in timeless #manishmalhotralabel Cotton Couture 2018. @mmalhotraworld #manishmalhotracouture #cottoncouture #2018 #elegant #heritage #timeless
Sridevi posted this picture of herself with her family and the newlyweds - Mohit and Antara.
Manish Malhotra posted this picture of himself with Sridevi and Khushi Kapoor
Comments
She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.