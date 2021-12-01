Spotted: Shehnaaz Gill In Amritsar. See Viral Pics From Her Visit

Shehnaaz Gill photographed in Amritsar. (Image courtesy: kingqueensidnaaz)

Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill was spotted after a long time. The actress recently checked into Amritsar, where she visited an orphanage and an old-age home. Several fan pages dedicated to the actress curated videos and photos from her visit there. Shehnaaz Gill can be seen hugging one of the members of the old-age home in the aforementioned posts. The actress can also be seen greeting them with a smile. After the pictures, surfaced on social media, #ShehnaazGill started trending on Twitter. Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljeet Dosanjh. The film emerged as a big hit at the box office.

In October, the actress returned to work almost a month after the death of her bestfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla, with whom she participated in Bigg Boss 13. TV star Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai in September this year. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 13, which the late actor won. They also featured together in a couple of music videos, including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

Other than Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The singer-actress was last seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.