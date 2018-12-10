'Spontaneous Rishi Kapoor Keeps You On Your Toes As a Performer,' Says His Co-Star

Rishi Kapoor photographed during an event in Mumbai

Highlights He is such a phenomenally spontaneous actor: Omkar Kapoor Jhoota Kahin Ka is their next film Omkar Kapoor is best-known for his role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Actor Omkar Kapoor, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Rishi Kapoor in the upcoming film Jhoota Kahin Ka, says the veteran star is a spontaneous actor and keeps everyone on their toes as a performer during scenes. Talking about working with Rishi Kapoor, Omkar told IANS: "It was amazing to have Rishiji play my father in the film. He is such a phenomenally spontaneous actor that he keeps you on your toes as a performer during the one on one scenes. He was extremely helpful and supportive throughout the shoot in every manner."

The 32-year-old actor said he was like a "kid learning from all the experiences he use to share with me."

Directed by Smeep Kang, Jhoota Kahin Ka also stars Lillete Dubey, Manoj Joshi and Sunny Singh.

Asked about the film, Omkar said: "It is a mad house comedy about lies told for good reasons but situations that arise due to them."

He added that the movie explores a different side of a father son relationship which you will see me playing in and how I get stuck between my father's wishes and the love of my life."

Jhoota Kahin Ka re-unites Omkar with Sunny, with whom he starred in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

"I team up with my buddy Sunny Singh once again in this so it was a breeze to shoot together. Smeep Kang (director) is a master at such stories and hes etched out another mad cap in this one."

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.