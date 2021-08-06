T-Series' Shri Amarnath Ishwaram By Sachet Tandon Is A 'Soulful Song'

"Shri Amarnath Ishwaram has great religious significance," said Sachet Tandon

On the occasion of Shravan Shivratri, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board brings you the devotional track Shri Amarnath Ishwaram sung by popular singer and composer Sachet Tandon and video production by Banyan Infomedia. Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board officially launched the iconic and signature video song on Shri Amarnathji today from the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji in association with T-Series.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has a longstanding history with traditional and devotional music. They continue to passionately bring audiences the best music in the genre, making it relevant to current times. Known for delivering hits, Sachet Tandon now takes on this devotional song 'Shri Amarnath Ishwaram' penned by Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of the Amarnathji Shrine Board, with music by Aman Pant. The track reflects the divine journey of Lord Shiva with Mata Parvati to the Holy cave and narrates the route of the divine journey with the religious significance of places en route.

Interestingly, Sachet-Parampara gained increasing popularity on the social media front thanks to the traditional music they've been doing right from Meera K Prabhu to Shiv Tandev. They've also incorporated a lot of traditional and cultural influence in their music in Tanhaji and the upcoming Adipurush, making this track the perfect fit for Sachet Tandon.

Says T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar, "Shravan Shivratri is a very special time. There hasn't been a video on Amarnathji before; making this release a very significant one. It's a truly beautiful track and will make you feel a strong connection with the almighty."

Says Sachet Tandon, "Shri Amarnath Ishwaram has great religious significance and is a soulful devotional song. As both a singer and composer, I've always tried to incorporate soulful, divine elements into my music and singing so it was a huge honour to lend my vocals for this track."

Sh. Nitishwar Kumar,IAS, CEO of ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board and also lyricist of this divine melody said millions of devotees, who were not able to undertake the annual pilgrimage of devotion and worship at the holy cave due to Covid-19, can feel the end of inner spiritual distance.

"I've dedicated this song to Lord Shiva. When I finished penning the lyrics, it was a state of emptiness with shower of blessings, and that very moment I realized the words were His. I believe that devotion is non-dual and hope the travellers on the spiritual path can feel the Godliness and glimpses of lord shiva & Shri Amarnathji in this Upasana," Sh.Nitishwar Kumar added.

Shri Amarnath Ishwaram is out now on the T-Series YouTube channel.