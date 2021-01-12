Mehendi Wale Haath Teaser: Sanjana Sanghi And Guru Randhawa's Love Ballad Will Give You Goosebumps

Sanjana Sanghi and Guru Randhawa in Mehendi Wale Haath.

Highlights Mehendi Wale Haath marks Sanjana Sanghi's music video debut

It has been sung by Guru Randhawa

The musical composition is given by Sachet-Parampara

The name Guru Randhawa is synonymous with contemporary, stylish, and dance on his beats kind of music. However, in 2021, Guru brings to you a new side of himself with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series's upcoming single, Mehendi Wale Haath. In this romantic ballad, Guru renders his voice to a soulful musical composition by Sachet-Parampara and words that emote love, longing and letting go by Sayeed Quadri.

Guru is seen sporting a raw desi look, that of a soldier, who is in love with Sanjana Sanghi but also wants to fulfil his duty towards his country. Incidentally, this is the first time that Sanghi will be seen in a music video and her traditional and bridal avatars will surely wow the audiences.

The emotional teaser has all the twists and turns to keep one wanting for more, right from a heart-wrenching tune to Guru's soul-stirring voice and Sanjana's powerful expressions that emote a 1000 words. We surely can wait for this one!

Arvindr Khaira directed Mehendi Wale Haath is set to release on January 14 on T-Series YouTube channel

