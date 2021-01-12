Mehendi Wale Haath Teaser: Sanjana Sanghi And Guru Randhawa's Love Ballad Will Give You Goosebumps

Highlights
- Mehendi Wale Haath marks Sanjana Sanghi's music video debut
- It has been sung by Guru Randhawa
- The musical composition is given by Sachet-Parampara
The name Guru Randhawa is synonymous with contemporary, stylish, and dance on his beats kind of music. However, in 2021, Guru brings to you a new side of himself with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series's upcoming single, Mehendi Wale Haath. In this romantic ballad, Guru renders his voice to a soulful musical composition by Sachet-Parampara and words that emote love, longing and letting go by Sayeed Quadri.
Guru is seen sporting a raw desi look, that of a soldier, who is in love with Sanjana Sanghi but also wants to fulfil his duty towards his country. Incidentally, this is the first time that Sanghi will be seen in a music video and her traditional and bridal avatars will surely wow the audiences.
The emotional teaser has all the twists and turns to keep one wanting for more, right from a heart-wrenching tune to Guru's soul-stirring voice and Sanjana's powerful expressions that emote a 1000 words. We surely can wait for this one!
Arvindr Khaira directed Mehendi Wale Haath is set to release on January 14 on T-Series YouTube channel
