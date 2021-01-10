Mehendi Wale Haath: Sanjana Sanghi Stars In Guru Randhawa's New Song

A poster of Mehendi Wale Haath.

With blockbuster songs like Baby Girl and Naach Meri Rani that went on to garner record breaking viewership last year, Guru Randhawa starts 2021 with the single Mehendi Wale Haath. Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the song features the gorgeous and talented Sanjana Sanghi who will make her music video debut as Guru's love interest. With Mehendi Wale Haath, the audiences will witness an emotional and soulful side of Guru Randhawa, as he steps into the role of a brave soldier. The song will also highlight the electrifying chemistry between Sanjana Sanghi and Guru, who share screen space for the very first time.

A soft romantic track Mehendi Wale Haath is composed by the famed duo Sachet-Parampara (the musical magicians behind Kabir Singh) and the lyrics have been penned by Sayeed Qadri. This romantic ballad teaches us that love exists both aspects, in holding on and in letting go as well.

The music video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira and will be out on T-Series' YouTube channel on January 14.

