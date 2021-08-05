Jubin Nautiyal And Himansh Kohli Collaborate Again For New Song Bewafa Tera Yuh Muskurana

A promotional poster of Bewafa Tera Yuh Muskurana.

After the massive success of Wafa Na Raas, celebrated singer Jubin Nautiyal reunites with actor Himansh Kohli for another heartbreak track titled Bewafa Tera Yuh Muskurana presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, also starring Akanksha Puri.

Composed by Meet Bros the song penned by Rashmi Virag promises to linger with audiences as it brings together a winning combination of artists. While Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du received 185+ million views and Wafa Na Raas received 205+ million views on YouTube, with Bewafa Tera Yuh Muskurana, the trio hope to score a hattrick.

Directed by Navjit Buttar, Bewafa Tera Yuh Muskurana, starring Himansh Kohli and Akanksha Puri is shot in the breathtaking Kashmir Valley taking audiences through an intense, heartbreaking story of torn lovers.

Jubin Nautiyal's soulful vocals capture the essence and beauty of the track which depicts the tear-jerking emotion of anguish in love.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Jubin Nautiyal's Bewafa Tera Yuh Muskurana. Starring Himansh Kohli and Akanksha Puri, the heartbreak track will be out on T-Series' YouTube channel on the 9th August.

