Are Jubin Nautiyal And Nikita Dutta Engaged? Here's What We Know

Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta photos (Courtesy: jubin_nautiyal)

For the past few months, there have been rumours that Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta are dating each other. And now, their latest photos have sparked the rumours of their engagement. However, the photos are not from their engagement, but from their upcoming music video. As soon as Jubin and Nikita shared the photos, their fans filled the comment section with congratulatory messages. One commented, "Congratulations," followed by a heart emoji. "I'm excited Jubin sir," wrote another user. One expressed the excitement and commented, "I can't wait literally i Just can't." "You guys are looking so cute," read another comment.

In the photos, Nikita Dutta is dressed in an elegant golden lehenga and Jubin Nautiyal looked dapper in a maroon sherwani with a black scarf. Sharing the photos, they announced that their upcoming song titled Mast Nazron Se would release on March 31, 2022.

Check out the photos:

Not just these, a few more photos of Jubina Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta went viral on social media. In the photos, Nikita can be seen looking stunning in a pink lehenga, which she paired with a statement choker and earrings and Jubin looked handsome in a dark grey sherwani. In one of the photos, Jubin got down on his knees and put a ring on Nikita's finger. The photos were shared by their fan pages.

Check out the photos:

Jubin and Nikita are often seen hanging out together but have remained tight-lipped about the rumours. From the airport to restaurants, Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta are often spotted together. There were also reports that Jubin and Nikita's parents have met to finalise the things. But no confirmation was shared.

Reportedly, Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta met on the sets of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh. Nikita was seen playing the role of Jia in the film and Jubin sang Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage.