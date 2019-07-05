Spider-Man: Far From Home Box Office Collection Day 1 - Tom Holland's Film Casts Its Web In India, Collects Rs 12 Crore

Spider-Man 2 box office collection - A still from from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Spider-Man: Far From Home cast its web at the box office by collecting Rs 12 crore on the opening day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Tom Holland film scored the highest opening day record for any Spider-Man film in India. "Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India... Spider-Man: Far From Home casts its web at the box office... Embarks on a flying start... Rs 10.05 crore net box office collection. Its gross box office collection in India in all versions is Rs 12.10 crore," tweeted Taran Adarsh. Spider-Man: Far From Home opened across 1,945 screens in India.

Here's the box office report of Spider-Man: Far From Home -

Spider-Man's release in India may affect the box office collections of Kabir Singh, now in its third week, and Article 15, starting its second week at the box office. Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor, was panned by film critics but it went to collect over Rs 200 crore in two weeks. Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 released to rave reviews and it has collected over Rs 30 crore so far.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Peter Parker aka Spiser-Man finds himself in a world with his mentor Tony Stark aka Iron Man, where crime is still rampant. Peter teams up with a new superhero Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal to save the day and the world.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is puling cinephiles to the theatres as it pays tribute to the superheroes fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe lost in Endgame.

