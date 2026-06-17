Tickets For Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day On Sale Now

Tickets for Tom Holland and Zendaya's new film, The Spider-Man: Brand New Day, are available now. The film, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opens in theatres on July 31.



Holland and Zendaya made the announcement in a video, stating that tickets for the superhero drama were on sale everywhere around the globe.







The couple, who play love interests Peter Parker and MJ in the franchise, are also married in real-life. Holland confirmed the rumours about their wedding recently, stating that the couple's family members were present at the event.





Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Plot And Cast



The film is set four years after the previous installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world forgets Peter Parker thanks to a spell from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). All alone with his aunt dead and his friends having no memory of him, Peter chooses to continue being the friendly neighbourhood superhero.



Brand New Day shows Peter Parker adjusting to a mystery illness while also trying to keep track of his friends Ned and MJ as they move on without him. He also has to battle a new villain that no one can see. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.



Apart from Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo and Jacob Batalon reprising their roles in the MCU film, there are some new additions to the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.



Ashoka actor Eman Esfandi plays MJ's new boyfriend. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will appear in a mysterious role. Jon Bernthal will play the Punisher once again after portraying him in the show Daredevil.



Zendaya On Tom Holland's Role As Spider-Man

The Euphoria actor opened up on her favourite thing about Tom Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man. Speaking at Fandango's Big Ticket interview with the film's cast, Zendaya said that she loved how Holland handled the character outside of the film.



“So many people connect to this character—to Peter Parker, to Spider-Man. Especially young people, especially children. He's just handled that weight with such grace,” the 29-year-old said, adding, “and really loves and cares so much about the character and what the character means to other people.”



Tom Holland and Zendaya will next be seen together in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.