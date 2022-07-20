Spain Is The New Celeb-Favourite Destination. See Pics From Nysa Devgan, Mandira Bedi And Other Stars' Albums

All the celebs holidaying in Spain. (courtesy: vedantmahajan10)

While Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and their group of friends, decided to holiday in the celeb-approved staple Maldives, another sets of stars zeroed in Spain as their new favourite destination. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa was holidaying in Spain a couple of days ago. TV star Jasmin Bhasin decided to dance in Ibiza during her Spain tour, Mandira Bedi was accompanied by her kids during her holiday. Karishma Tanna decided to explore Spain with her husband Varun Bangera. Amy Jackson too shared a picture-perfect moment with her son.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan was also holidaying in Spain a couple of weeks ago with her friends. Photos were shared by her friends on Instagram.

Swipe to see photos of Nysa from her holiday in Spain with friends.

On former Bigg Boss star Jasmin Bhasin's list was Ibiza and Barcelona. Jasmin Bhasin also managed to create a dancing reel on the streets of Spain.

Mandira Bedi, who is on a Europe tour with daughter Tara and son Vir, checked into Spain by sharing these stunning shots. Take a look here:

The actress shared another set of pictures from Playas del Palo, a beach in Spain.

TV star Karishma Tanna is also holidaying in Spain with husband Varun Bangera. She posted a couple of pictures from Majorca and Barcelona. She shared some posts from the beach. In others, she felt like being touristy. See the posts shared by Karishma Tanna here:

Karishma Tanna saying "Hola" from Spain.

"Barca wit my," Karishma Tanna captioned the post.

Shriya Pilgaonkar is making Spain look so good. From Barcelona, she shared these stunning pictures. Costa Brava was also a part of her itinerary. Shriya's Spain visit was a mix of adventure and exploring some local food markets. See photos from Shriya Pilgaonkar's Spain visit here:

2.0 actress Amy Jackson also shared a few picture-perfect moments from Ibiza, Spain. "Super moons mixed with super love," she captioned the post.

Which star's Spain holiday album is giving you travel goals?