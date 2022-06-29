South Star Meena's Husband Vidyasagar Dies. 'Heartbroken,' Write Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu And Others

Actress Meena with her husband Vidyasagar and daughter Nainika (courtesy: realsarathkumar)

Popular South actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar died on Monday. He was at a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. According to Indian Express, Vidyasagar suffered from a severe lung infection and had been under treatment for the past few months. Meena and Vidyasagar, who was a businessman, married in 2009 in Bengaluru. Many celebrities and Meena's industry friends expressed their grief and paid their condolences to the actress and her family including Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu, Sarath Kumar and others.

Expressing her deepest condolences to the family, Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family" with the hashtag #RIP.

Lakshmi Manchu wrote, "Woke up to devastating news of #meena garu's husband, Vidyasagar garu passed away due to Covid complications. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the entire family."

Actor-turned-politician R. Sarathkumar shared a family picture of Meena, her husband and their daughter Nainika and wrote, "It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace."

Meena began her career as a child artiste and became a popular actress during the 1990s in South cinema. She was recently seen in the film, Son of India. Earlier she starred in Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Her daughter Nainika has also dipped her toes in the film industry by playing Vijay's daughter in the film, Theri.