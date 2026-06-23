Stalker Of BTS’ Jungkook Faces Deportation From South Korea For Ringing His Doorbell 133 Times

Celebrity stalking cases continue to raise concerns about privacy and personal safety in the entertainment industry. In a recent incident in South Korea, a Brazilian woman was convicted of repeatedly stalking BTS member Jungkook.

Authorities are now considering deportation proceedings against her for visiting the K-pop star's house despite warnings to stay away. She allegedly rang the doorbell 133 times on one such visit, reported the BBC.

The stalker, who has not been publicly identified, was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, after repeatedly ignoring warnings and going to the K-pop star's home about 22 times in two months. Unless her appeal against the verdict succeeds, she will likely be deported from South Korea.

The woman first visited Jungkook's Seoul residence in December last year when she reportedly waited outside the property, tossed objects over the wall and left letters and photos, saying she acted “out of love.”

During one incident, she pressed the doorbell 133 times in a row, an act the court called an “extreme level of obsession.” The woman was taken into custody on 13 December after following a food delivery worker and slipping onto the property through a side gate. She was released the next day with a warning but continued going there anyway.

When her visits didn't stop in the following weeks, the police issued an emergency order banning her from getting within 100 meters of the home. Police finally referred her to prosecutors in February after she persisted in showing up at Jungkook's residence.

In the court, evidence was presented that she disregarded multiple warnings and kept returning to the property, which led to charges of stalking and harassment. In delivering the sentence, the judge cited mitigating factors, including an assessment that the likelihood of her re-offending was “not significant.”

This incident adds to a pattern of stalking cases involving Jungkook. A separate arrest in Seoul occurred last year, after a fan tried to break in at his house, not long after he completed his military service.