Sorab Bedi Claps Back At Trolls Over Sanchita Ugale Death Remarks: "I'm Not Heartless"

Actor Sorab Bedi has issued a clarification after facing criticism over remarks he made in the aftermath of his Dilwali Dulha co-star Sanchita Ugale's death. The actor responded to the backlash on social media, stating that his comments had been misinterpreted and urging people to avoid drawing conclusions without context.

Sanchita died by suicide on June 14. A day later, on Monday, Sorab spoke to paparazzi and revealed that he had spoken to Sanchita just two days before her death.

He told the paparazzi that she had been troubled and worried, saying, "Pareshan thi wo bechari (She was under stress)."



"I got to know about the incident this morning. I will visit her home and meet her family too," Sorab said.

His comments drew criticism on social media, with several users questioning his statements. Reacting to the trolling, Sorab later took to Instagram Stories and posted a video defending himself. He captioned the video, "Bhai soch samajh ke bola karo please (please think and speak)," urging people to be mindful before reacting or drawing conclusions.

Sorab said, "Bhai mere pas na woh bahut sari paps baat karni aayi thi toh uske baad na aapko har kisi ke questions nahi sunte hain (There were so many paparazzi trying to talk to me, and in that situation, you can't pay attention to everyone's questions)."

He added, "Maine bola tha woh Sanchita mujhe bahut din se call kar rahi hai, main Siliguri mein tha tab bhi hamari baat hui thi (I had said that Sanchita had been calling me for quite some time. We had even spoken when I was in Siliguri)."

The Splitsvilla 16 contestant also said, "Itna bedil main bhi nahi hoon... Har cheez ko galat mat liya karo yaar. Itna bewakoof main bhi nahi hoon aur itna bedil mai bhi nahi hoon... Tumhe pata hai ke woh meri kitni achi dost thi ya nahi thi? (Don't take everything the wrong way; I'm not that foolish, and I'm not that heartless either. Do you even know how close a friend she was to me or not?)."

As part of his response, Sorab Bedi also shared another video on Instagram Stories, offering context to his earlier remarks. The clip showed him surrounded by several paparazzi at the time, capturing his reaction amid the situation.

Sanchita Ugale's Death

According to police officials, the 22-year-old actor died by suicide on June 14 at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that the actor had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

Family members and local residents rushed the actor to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.



Also Read: Sanchita Ugale's Dilwali Dulha Co-Star Sorab Bedi Recalls Speaking To Her Two Days Before Her Death: 'Hum Milne Wale The'