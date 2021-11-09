Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film 'Inches Closer' To Rs 100 Crore Mark

Sooryavanshi Box Office: A promotional poster of the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Sooryavanshi opened in theatres after a long wait on Friday

It'll soon become 1st Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore mark after Tanhaji

The Rohit Shetty-directed film is the 4th instalment in his cop universe

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club and become the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark after Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sooryavanshi opened in theatres after a long wait on Friday. It collected Rs 14.51 crore on Monday, pushing the total to an impressive sum of Rs 91.59 crore. In his report about the film's box office performance, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Sooryavanshi collects in double digits on a Day 4... Inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark... Will be the *first* Rs 100 crore #Hindi film, since #Tanhaji [Jan 2020]... Friday 26.29 crore, Saturday 23.85 crore, Sunday 26.94 crore, Monday 14.51 crore. Total: Rs 91.59 crore. India business."

See Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Sooryavanshi collects in double digits on a Day 4... Inches closer to cr mark... Will be the *first* cr #Hindi film, since #Tanhaji [Jan 2020]... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr. Total: 91.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/QDSiyLDceu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2021

On Monday, Taran Adarsh shared the total overseas collections of Sooryavanshi and it was Rs 24.37 crore.

Sooryavanshi has been well-received by cine-lovers. It was supposed to release in theatres on March 27 last year but the makers had postponed the film's release due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next release date - April 30, 2021 - was also changed after a surge in COVID cases earlier this year.

The Rohit Shetty-directed film is the fourth instalment in his cop universe. The first two - Singham series - featured Ajay Devgn while the third film titled Simmba starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Akshay Kumar's character Veer Suryavanshi was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in Simmba.

Both Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh have cameo roles in Sooryavanshi.