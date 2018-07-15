Diljit Dosanjh To Get A Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Delhi

Diljit Dosanjh promotes Soorma in Mumbai

Highlights "Finally, yeh din bhi aa gaya," wrote Diljit "Bhangra karde da pose banana," a user commented Diljit Dosanjh's last film was Soorma

Diljit Dosanjh's wax figure is being readied for Madame Tussauds Delhi, the Soorma actor announced on social media. "Finally, yeh din bhi aa gaya," read the caption of Diljit Dosanjh's post. Diljit will add stardust to Madame Tussauds Delhi (located in Connaught Place), which already has wax figures of prominent personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Justin Bieber and several others. Diljit's fans appear to be quite elated with the news and comments such as "well deserved. Love everything about your journey" and "Congratulations, looking forward to see it" have been posted. Our favourite - "Bhangra karan da pose banana."



Here's what Diljit Dosanjh posted:





Diljit Dosanjh's new film Soorma, a biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh, releases on Friday. In the film, Diljit plays Sandeep Singh, who was paralysed after being accidentally hit by a gunshot on a train in 2006. However, he did not give up and returned to play.



Soorma has earned over 8 crore at the box office till now and mostly opened to positive reviews. Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi co-star with Diljit Dosanjh in Soorma, directed by Shaad Ali.



