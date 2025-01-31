"AR Rahman Is Not A Great Singer," Says Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is in headlines as he has been sharing details about the music legend AR Rahman in his interviews for a while. During his conversation with O2 India, Sonu Nigam said that AR Rahman is a not a "great" singer but he's always in "sur".

Sonu Nigam told O2 India, "He is not a very trained singer. The tone of his voice is very nice. He wouldn't call himself a great singer, so what can we say? He knows his texture is very beautiful but he has never claimed to be a great singer.

"He is a great composer so obviously he is always in sur. The main thing is to be in sur. What is the point of a good voice texture if one is not in sur? His voice might not be great but he is always in sur because he is AR Rahman," opined Sonu Nigam.

This is not the first time Sonu Nigam has spoken about AR Rahman. Earlier, he shared details about the music legend's introvert nature. He also slammed AR Rahman's music as "bekaar" in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Yuvvraaj.

In the same interview, Sonu Nigam has praised the composer-singer for letting him exercise his creative freedom. Sonu Nigam shared he composed a small part of the Jodhaa Akbar song Inn Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein.

"He allowed me to compose that part," Sonu Nigam said with pride. AR Rahman liked it instantly and decided to retain it as a part of the song, he added.

AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam collaborated on timeless classics like Satrangi Re (Dil Se), Aayo Re Sakhi (Water). They share a working relation spanning three decades.