Sonam, Rhea And Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor In A Throwback Gold With Cousins Mohit And Akshay Marwah. Courtesy - Sunita Kapoor

Sunita Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kapoor.sunita)

Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor, took a trip down memory lane and wished sister-in-law Reena Marwah (Anil Kapoor's sister) on her birthday. She shared several pictures on her Instagram handle, but what grabbed our attention was the last photo that shows Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, Harsh Varrdhan, Mohit and Akshay Marwah from their childhood days. In the image, Sunita and her family - daughters Sonam and Rhea and son Harsh Varrdhan poses with the Marwah family - Reena, Sandeep and their sons Mohit and Akshay. Sharing the post, Sunita Kapoor wrote, "Happiest bday to the best sister-in-law. To many more years of uncontrolled laughter , holidays and bonding. Love you so much".

Soon after Sunita Kapoor shared the post, her family flooded the comment section. Reena Marwah replied, "Thankyou my behna love you". Sonam Kapoor's husband commented, "New Yawkkkk ... love these! Happy birthday," Akshay Marwah wrote, "Amazing pictures!! Specially the last one" and Mohit Marwah dropped a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Sonam Kapoor has also shared throwback pictures on her Instagram, wishing her Bua on her birthday. In the images, she can be seen with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Marwah and Rhea Kapoor. In the captions, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday Bua.. love you".

Here have a look:

Sanjay Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram that features the Kapoor family's festive celebration and dinner outing pictures. He captioned it as, "Happy birthday and Happy Rakhi my beautiful sister."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo.