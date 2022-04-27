Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy Glow Lights Up Instagram

Sonam Kapoor showing off her pregnancy glow. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor is ruling the internet with her maternity photoshoots. Recently, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle, flashing her million-dollar smile. The mom-to-be is all set to welcome her first child with husband, Anand Ahuja, this fall and is enjoying each and every moment of her maternity period. In the video, the actress shared on Tuesday, looks gorgeous in an all-black outfit. Towards the end of the video, Sonam flashes her contagious smile, making her fans' day.

Sonam Kapoor kept her makeup game on point and tied her hair into a bun. Check out the screenshot from the video below:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the good news on their respective Instagram handles and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

A few days ago, she shared a set of stunning pictures from her maternity photo shoot. The mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a sheer black kaftan. She accessorised it with statement earrings and tied her hair into a neat bun. Sharing the post, Sonam Kapor wrote, "Kaftan life with my (baby emoticon) #everydayphenomenal".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK. Next, she will be seen in Shome Makhija's crime thriller Blind, co-starring Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.