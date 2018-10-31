Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Message For Brother-In Law Anant Ahuja Is Simply Adorable (A Day Late, But Never Mind)

Anant Ahuja with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor )

Highlights Sonam Kapoor's post received over 92,000 likes on Instagram The throwback picture also features her husband Anand Ahuja "Thanks for indulging my old Hindi music obsession," wrote Sonam

Sonam Kapoor might have been a day late in wishing her brother-in-law Anant Ahuja on social media but we can't overlook the fact that her post is absolutely adorable. Sonam shared a grey scale throwback picture of herself along with her husband Anand Ahuja and her brother-in-law Anant and she accompanied the picture with a lovely caption. In her post, Sonam documented her admiration for Anant and wrote: "Happy belated birthday dearest brother-in-law! Love you lots! Your idealism is very inspiring and your love for music is the best part of you... also thanks for indulging my old Hindi music obsession. Sonam's post received over 92,000 likes within two hour on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Anand shared multiple pictures of himself with his brother and accompanied the post with a hilarious caption. He wrote: "How is it that you can look both taller than me (pics 1 and 3) and shorter than me (pics 2 and 4) in pictures taken from the same day? Just for the record, I'm taller! But since it's your birthday today, I'll let you pretend like you are! Happy Birthday."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor shared a Halloween special look on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. The actress posted a throwback picture, in which she can be seen dressed as Wednesday Addams from the 1991 television series The Addams Family. Sonam aced the look and how. She captioned the post: "Don't be a baby. I know what I'm doing. - Wednesday Addams. Happy Halloween."

Sonam Kapoor trended a great deal, after she shared a Karva Chauth special post for her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam's post received lots of love from her Instafam. The 33-year-old actress also added a photo to her Instagram stories, which gave her fans a sneak peek of her special mehendi design for Karva Chauth. Sonam wrote the initials 'A' and 'S' with a heart.

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in May this year. Sonam Kapoor is currently filming The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

Anand Ahuja is an entrepreneur. He runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.