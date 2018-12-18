Sonam Kapoor Loves Winter For 'Cold Noses, Cozy Sweaters, Hot Chocolate And Cuddles.' Us Too

Sonam Kapoor looks winter ready. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram "Couldn't have agreed more," wrote a fan Sonam can be seen dressed in a lavender trench coat in the picture

Sonam Kapoor certainly knows how to set the Internet ablaze and her latest Instagram post, which complements the very spirit of winter, totally stole our hearts. On Tuesday, the actress shared a stunning picture of herself, in which she could be seen dressed in a lavender trench coat and a matching scarf. Sonam chose the most appropriate caption to describe what she loves about winter. She wrote: "I love winter for cold noses, cozy sweaters, hot chocolate and cuddles." No points for guessing, Sonam's Instafam loved her caption and found is extremely relatable. "Same here," wrote a fan. Comments like "Couldn't have agreed more" and "we are so similar" were also seen on the post. Well, seems like we all have something in common with the actress.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Sonam also shared another picture on herself along with make-up artist Namrata Soni and another friend and wrote: "Definitely complaining about something as usual to my two favourite agony aunts."

Sonam Kapoor frequently shares different facets of her life on social media, be it posting family photographs or sharing mushy pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja. A few days ago, Sonam shared a picture of herself along with her father Anil Kapoor and her mother Sunita Kapoor.

A few weeks ago, the Neerja actress shared a picture of herself along with her husband Anand Ahuja and wrote: "My better half and my biggest support thanks for always having my back."

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor's line-up of films includes Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She also has The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan in the pipeline.