Mumbai Police (Wrongly) Call Out Dulquer Salmaan For Phone Use, Sonam Kapoor Gets Involved

Highlights "Quite a 'weirdo' to try such stunts while driving," Mumbai Police wrote "We weren't driving. We were rigged on a truck," Sonam replied Sonam and Dulquer are co-stars of The Zoya Factor

After Mumbai Police showed its disapproval of Dulquer Salmaan trying out "weirdo" stunts on roads, the popular actor said they should have checked some facts first and called himself "not a weirdo". A video was posted by Mumbai Police's Twitter handle on Friday. In the video, Dulquer is seen checking his phone while sitting behind the wheel. Actress Sonam Kapoor can be heard calling him "weirdo".

The caption read: "We agree with you Sonam Kapoor. Quite a 'weirdo' to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don't quite approve of these even in 'reel' life. #NotDone."

We agree with you @sonamakapoor ! Quite a 'weirdo' to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don't quite approve of these even in 'reel' life. #NotDonepic.twitter.com/WWoDz16hKj — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 14, 2018

Sonam was quick to defend her The Zoya Factor co-star Dulquer Salmaan and wrote: "We weren't driving. We were rigged on a truck, but I'm glad you guys are concerned. I hope and I know you show the same interest in regular folk as well. Thanks for taking care! #Reelvsreal."

For us, No Mumbaikar is 'regular' they are all 'special'! And we are equally concerned about them all. Glad to know your safety wasn't 'rigged'. @sonamakapoorhttps://t.co/PyYbB23OZs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 14, 2018

Dulquer Salmaan attached a video taken while he was shooting and said: "The car was rigged to a low loader truck which was also the camera rig. I couldn't steer or drive the car even if I wanted to. Also, this particular car cannot steer itself."

We appreciate that you weren't indulging in any irresponsible violation. A good example for all your fans @dulQuerhttps://t.co/7nmjHYZGeu — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 14, 2018

The Kali star also tweeted: "Would appreciate it if you had checked some facts before tweeting this. In fact, Mumbai Police helped us with permissions and traffic management during the shoot and were present the whole time. #notaweirdo."



