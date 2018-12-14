Mumbai Police (Wrongly) Call Out Dulquer Salmaan For Phone Use, Sonam Kapoor Gets Involved

Sonam Kapoor had shared a video of Dulquer Salmaan ostensibly using his phone while driving

Entertainment | | Updated: December 14, 2018 19:40 IST
A screenshot of the video shared by Sonam Kapoor (Image courtesy Instagram)


Highlights

  1. "Quite a 'weirdo' to try such stunts while driving," Mumbai Police wrote
  2. "We weren't driving. We were rigged on a truck," Sonam replied
  3. Sonam and Dulquer are co-stars of The Zoya Factor

After Mumbai Police showed its disapproval of Dulquer Salmaan trying out "weirdo" stunts on roads, the popular actor said they should have checked some facts first and called himself "not a weirdo". A video was posted by Mumbai Police's Twitter handle on Friday. In the video, Dulquer is seen checking his phone while sitting behind the wheel. Actress Sonam Kapoor can be heard calling him "weirdo".

The caption read: "We agree with you Sonam Kapoor. Quite a 'weirdo' to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don't quite approve of these even in 'reel' life. #NotDone."

Sonam was quick to defend her The Zoya Factor co-star Dulquer Salmaan and wrote: "We weren't driving. We were rigged on a truck, but I'm glad you guys are concerned. I hope and I know you show the same interest in regular folk as well. Thanks for taking care! #Reelvsreal."

Dulquer Salmaan attached a video taken while he was shooting and said: "The car was rigged to a low loader truck which was also the camera rig. I couldn't steer or drive the car even if I wanted to. Also, this particular car cannot steer itself."

The Kali star also tweeted: "Would appreciate it if you had checked some facts before tweeting this. In fact, Mumbai Police helped us with permissions and traffic management during the shoot and were present the whole time. #notaweirdo."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

