Sonali Bendre's Son Ranveer Is 'Growing Up Too Fast.' Read Her Birthday Wish

Sonali Bendre shared this photo (courtesy iamsonalibendre)

Highlights Sonali shared a pic of her son Rajveer

Rajveer turned 15 on August 11

Sonali shared an adorable birthday wish for him

Sonali Bendre shared an adorable birthday greeting for son Ranveer on his 15th birthday. Sonali shared a black and white photo of Ranveer, in which he can be seen carrying a pouch bag, which says: "All you need is less." Continuing the tone of the quote, Sonali wrote in her post: "And all I need is you! Today, tomorrow and everyday thereafter... happy birthday." Tagging her son's Instagram profile, Sonali added this hashtag: "#GrowingUpTooFast." Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Goldie Behl got married in 2002. In 2018, Sonali Bendre underwent treatment for cancer in New York, where she was accompanied by Goldie Behl and was frequently visited by their son Ranveer. During her treatment, Sonali Bendre had written about Ranveer "became a source of strength and positivity" for her.

Here's what Sonali Bendre shared for her son on birthday:

Last year on Ranveer's birthday, Sonali Bendre wished him with this heart-warming note: "Happy happy birthday Ranveer. Yes the time has come when you're soon going to be awkward with any kind of public displays of affection from your mother so I'm going to milk it for as long as I can! Happy 14th my baby boy! Love you loads."

In between the two birthday posts, Ranveer has frequently featured on Sonali's Instagram: "Like ma, like beta, wrote Sonali once.

After her cancer treatment, Sonali Bendre returned to Mumbai in December 2018. In an interview with news agency PTI, Goldie Behl said that he put his upcoming films on hold after Sonali's cancer diagnosis: "I am focusing more on my energies, ever since 2018, after I went to New York with Sonali, it was a life-altering situation for all of us."