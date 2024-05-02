Sonali Bendre Says Producers In The 90s Tried To 'Fatten' Her Up: 'They Wanted Curves'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: alazan365)

Sonali Bendre, who has been busy with the promotions of the new season of her OTT show The Broken News, in a recent interview with Hauterrfly opened up about her experiences of being body shamed by numerous producers during her early days in the Hindi film industry. Sonali said, “When I came in the industry, heroines didn't used to be this skinny. Every producer was trying to fatten me up all the time. They would just tell me to ‘eat eat eat bahut patli hai (she is too thin).' They wanted curves. At that time, they wanted women who were curvaceous and voluptuous and who had curls in their hair. And I was straight black hair and I was skinny.”

In an earlier interview with Puja Talwar, when the Sarfarosh actress was asked to shed light on her journey in Bollywood, she said, "I didn't really think of it like that, because I never thought I was on top of my game, clearly didn't feel that that's still to happen. Yeah, I genuinely feel that it never felt like I was on top of my game. When I got into the industry, I was not trained as an actor. I was not trained as a dancer. I was just fumbling and learning on the job. That kept me nervous and I never really enjoyed the journey. When you're on top of the game, and you're enjoying the journey. You're enjoying what you're doing on a day-to-day basis. I was too scared."

Sonali Bendre is known for her work in hit movies like Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain, to name a few. She was also seen as a judge on reality shows like India's Best Draamebaaz and Dance India Dance Little Masters.