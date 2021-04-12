Sonali Bendre Just Learnt This From Her Teenaged Son

Sonali Bendre posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @iamsonalibendre)

Sonali Bendre's latest Instagram post has our heart. The actress, who often checks into the platform with snippets of her day-to-day life, added a few more to the timeline. On Tuesday, she posted pretty pictures of herself wearing a mint-green hoodie and loose pants. Sonali Bendre's outfit got a little something of its own in the caption. The 46-year-old wrote: "All good in the hood!" and added the hashtag #TermsILearnFromMySon. Moms of teenage boys, are you listening?

The actress and her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl have a 15-year-old son, Ranveer. Sonali Bendre's post got a shoutout from her Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars. Neelam Kothari Soni dropped a heart and wrote, "So pretty." Tabu simply called it "lovely."

Sonali Bendre, who is the author of The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting, keeps sharing insightful notes for her fellow parents, every now and then. The actress was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She had earlier shared how she talked clearly to her son about the battle with the disease.

During an interview with the JioSaavn podcast, Raising Parents, Sonali Bendre opened up about her equation with Ranveer and said they are not friends and don't have to be. The actress said, "I am his parent and why can't I be a friendly parent and have a great time together. I have never lied to my kid, I might dress up the truth but have never lied. If I expect my child to be truthful, I need to be true to him."

Last year, Sonali Bendre wished her son on social media saying, "And, all I need is you! Today, tomorrow and every day thereafter...Happy birthday. #GrowingUpTooFast."

Ranveer often features on Sonali Bendre's Instagram timeline. Let's take a look:

Sonali Bendre made her Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Aag. She is best known for her performances in Major Saab, Sarfarosh, Diljale, Duplicate among others. Sonali Bendre, who is a bonafide bookworm, has been running a virtual book club, The Sonali Book Club since 2017. She was a judge on the reality television show India's Best Dramebaaz.