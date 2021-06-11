Sonal Chauhan Fixed Her 'Lockdown Weekend Blues' Like This

Sonal Chauhan in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: sonalchauhan)

As the country is under a partial lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of our weekends have been mundane but not for Sonal Chauhan, as the actress sure knows how to make even the "lockdown weekend" interesting. The 34-year-old actress, on Friday, gave us a glimpse of how she tries to enjoy herself as she stays "at home" during the lockdown. Sonal dropped a new video on Instagram that features her dancing, posing and doing everything she can to enjoy herself on her terrace. In the video, Sonal can be seen enjoying herself as the song I Feel Good plays in the background. Sonal can be seen acing the denim-on-denim look in the video, as she can be seen dressed in blue jeans and a matching denim shirt. She wore a cool tie-and-dye T-shirt underneath. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sonal wrote: "How the "weekend feeling" used to be once up a time.... Here's your "Lockdown Weekend Blues" fix. Meanwhile, STAY AT HOME."

Take a look at Sonal Chauhan's video here:

Earlier this week, Sonal had dropped many pictures in the same outfit that she wore in the video. Here are the pictures:

On World Environment Day, Sonal Chauhan dropped a picture of herself from one of her vacations to the hills. In the picture, Sonal can be seen posing as the snow-capped hills form the backdrop of the picture. "Because we have only one. We are coz.... it is. Let's protect our environment and be kind to it #worldenvironmentday," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Sonal Chauhan began her acting career with the film Jannat, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. She has also featured in films like Paltan, Size Zero and more. Besides Bollywood, she has also worked in South film industry. Sonal was last seen in The Power, co-starring Vidyut Jammwal.