Sonakshi's Birthday Wish For Dad Shatrughan Sinha Is Adorable But She Has A Question

That's young Sonakshi Sinha (courtesy aslisona)

Highlights Sonakshi shared a throwback pic on her dad's birthday "I'll always be your reflection," she wrote "Happy birthday pops," she added in the caption

Sonakshi Sinha packed a million dollar throwback photo of herself as a birthday greeting for her actor-politician father Shatrughan Sinha and shared it on Instagram. In the photo, a much younger version of Sonakshi can be seen patiently waiting with a bouquet of flowers on stage while Mr Sinha was addressing an audience. The younger Sonakshi appears to be wearing matching separates or a pant-suit, typical of the Nineties, as she joined her father on stage. In her caption, Sonakshi gave a hilarious twist to her birthday wish as she added a question we can all relate to. "Happy birthday pops! I'll always be your little reflection. You say you love me the most and I'll never understand why you let Maa dress me up like this, but I'll let it go today."

Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, who married in 1980, are also parents to Luv Sinha, who made his Bollywood debut with 2010 film Sadiyaan.

Check out Sonakshi's photo here:

This throwback memory reminded us of another old photo, also featuring Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha, from about two decades ago. In July this year, Karan Johar chanced upon a photo of the Zee Cine Awards and guess who handed him the Best Director award to him for his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? It was none other than Sonakshi Sinha, who had said this in the comments' section: "How can I forget? The first award I gave ever. This is gold." Joining Sonakshi on stage was also Subhash Ghai and Shatrughan Sinha.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha has Karan Johar-produced Kalank and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal in the line-up. In Kalank, she co-stars with Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.