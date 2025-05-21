Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's "A Minute In Maldives" Is Love, Actually

Sonakshi Sinha just spent a “minute in the Maldives” – and, of course, she kept us all in the loop with a dreamy Instagram carousel. The actress jetted off to this picture-perfect paradise with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, to celebrate their friends Nirvana Chaudhary and Ashrayata Karki Chaudhary's 10th wedding anniversary.

The first few snaps show Sonakshi and Zaheer beaming alongside the happy couple and their relatives. Next, we see Zaheer swimming in those crystal-clear waters, followed by Sonakshi striking a pose on the deck. There is even a magical shot of the night sky twinkling with stars – pure Maldives vibes.

One adorable selfie of the lovebirds with the endless sea behind them will have you saying “awww.” And the final slide? A black-and-white, filmy shot of Sonakshi and Zaheer against the cloudy sky and ocean backdrop – total couple goals.

In her caption, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “A minute in Maldives to celebrate love, life and the 10th wedding anniversary of our dear friends Nirvana Chaudhary and Ashrayata Karki Chaudhary. Reunited with old friends, made some new ones… this was our shortest trip there but the MOST special.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are true wanderlust souls — the kind who do not need a reason to pack their bags and explore the world. Ealier, the couple jetted off to Australia to add yet another stamp to their travel diaries.

In January, Sonakshi treated fans to a throwback post featuring a romantic moment from their Sydney escapade. In the photo, the duo is seen posing in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House — one of the most recognized landmarks of Australia.

“#SundaySelfie from #Sydney! Some postcards we forgot to post. Last picture was Zaheer Iqbal's idea,” read the text attached to the post.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in June 2024. The duo have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. The duo shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL.