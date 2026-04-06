Poonam Sinha On Daughter Sonakshi's Pregnancy Rumours: "<i>Pata Nahi Kitni Baar Nani Bana Diya Humko</i>"

Rumours about Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy have been circulating on social media for a while now. The actress, who is married to Zaheer Iqbal, has repeatedly dismissed such speculations. Now, her mother, Poonam Sinha, has also reacted to the rumours, stating that she has no idea how many times the media has made her a nani.

In an interaction with Instant Bollywood, Poonam Sinha said, “Pata nahi kitni baar nani bana diya humko. Lekin chalo, woh khushi bhi humko milegi, zaroor milegi woh khushi [I don't know how many times they've already made me a grandmother. But that happiness will come to us too, and it definitely will]."

Poonam Sinha also talked about the time her daughter Sonakshi was born. “Woh moment toh sabse accha moment tha humari life ka jab humare ghar mein betiya aayi. Mujhe lagta hai zindagi betiya ke bagair kuch hai hi nahi. Betiya ka hona bahut zaruri hai [That was the most beautiful moment of our lives, when daughters came into our home. I feel life is nothing without daughters. Having daughters is very important]," she added.

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha took a dig at all the rumours surrounding her pregnancy in an Instagram post. Sharing pictures of her look from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash, the actress wrote, "World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper-intelligent media) simply for posing with a hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction... and then continue to dazzle this Diwali." Read the full story here.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years. The couple tied the knot in a low-key civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, followed by a glamorous bash. They often share glimpses of their blissful married life on social media.