Some Major Work Out Motivation From Soha Ali Khan And Her 'Sore' Muscles

If you are finding it difficult to hit the gym this week, head to Soha Ali Khan's Instagram. The 42-year-old actress served up some major mid-week motivation with her work out video. Sporting athleisure, Soha can be seen doing squats with weights - looks like it was a leg day for Soha Ali Khan, which explains her caption about "sore" muscles. A sweaty Soha Ali Khan can also be seen doing Step Back Jacks with weights. Looks like Soha clocked a month in her fitness milestone as she captioned the video in these words: "Week four and sore!" Soha Ali Khan was cheered on by another fitness enthusiast in the comments section - it's none other than Gul Panag:

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's video here:

Every now and then, Soha Ali Khan shares glimpses of her work out routines on Instagram. "Never miss a leg day!" she recently captioned a post.

Last month, Soha Ali Khan shared a snippet of her work out routine and wrote about the reason behind intensifying her exercise sessions: "So I have taken my core for granted my whole life, until now. After a baby and four decades under my belt I finally felt the need to strengthen my mid-section - it's not just about having a flat tummy - it's about balance, stability and allowing your body to function to its best ability."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed daughter Inaaya in September 2017. Soha Ali Khan is best known for starring in films such as Dil Maange More, Pyaar Mein Twist, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Ghayal: Once Again among others. She was last seen in 2018 movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.