'Some Joy In Pandemic': Swara Bhasker Shares Pics From Family Wedding

Swara Bhasker at a family wedding at her home. (Image courtesy: reallyswara)

Swara shared pictures from the preparations for the functions

Swara Bhasker was recently seen in web-series Rasbhari

Actress Swara Bhasker took a break from sharing updates abouts her new web-series Rasbhari and shared pictures from her uncle's intimate yet vibrant lockdown wedding celebrations held at her home two weeks. The actress shared pictures from the preparations, the mehendi ceremony and the bridal shower on Instagram along with the bride and the groom's sweet love story. She wrote, "Our family had a beautiful reason to celebrate, two weeks ago... my Mama who had reunited with his college sweetheart a few years ago, married her in an intimate, home wedding." She added in a separate post, "Some joy in this pandemic ka mahaul!" Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all social gatherings (including wedding functions) have been limited to not more than 50 people.

On her Instagram story, Swara also wrote: "We hosted a sanitised, socially distant mehendi and bridal shower for her at home with just family." Swara Bhasker wore a bright saffron and pink sari with a gota blouse by Raw Mango.

Here are pictures from the vibrant celebrations:

Swara Bhasker was recently seen in Prime Video web-series Rasbhari, in which she plays the role of a school teacher, who battles the diktats of the patriarchal society after her hidden alter-ego is exposed. Speaking about Rasbhari, Swara Bhasker told new agency PTI, "The whole show is a critique of patriarchy and patriarchal thinking where women's sexuality has to be repressed to the point that it surfaces as an alter ego and of the fact that men are scared of female sexuality and they will vilify women."

