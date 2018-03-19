Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya Has Taught Her How Not To Stress

Actress-author Soha Ali Khan says she has learnt 'not to stress' over things from daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, reports news agency IANS. Soha and husband Kunal Kemmu became parents last September. "The one thing I have learned from my daughter is not to stress. Kids are very resilient. They grow up and become their own individuals. They have their own personalities, so as much as you try to force your ways, they will rebel. You have to learn to be calm," said Soha at an event in Mumbai, reports IANS. Inaaya is Soha and Kunal's first child. They married in 2015.
Highlights
- Inaaya was born to Soha and Kunal Kemmu in September
- Inaaya and cousin Taimur's picture which Soha had posted went viral
- "You have to learn to be calm," Soha said
Inaaya and her cousin Taimur, 1, (Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's child) are now photographed very often, which 'worries' Soha. Her Instagram post, featuring both the kids, had went crazy viral. "They are too small now. I don't understand about their fan following but, of course, she is my daughter, so I find her cute. People around me get worried because recently I uploaded a picture of Inaaya on Instagram, but they thought that she will catch the evil eye. But she was looking very cute, so it made me do that. But after that, I also felt worried because a lot of people praised her picture and then I applied kohl on her forehead," Soha told IANS.
Soha launched her first book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous recently. Baby Inaaya had got a chance to read an advance copy of her mom's book.
Comments
(With IANS inputs)