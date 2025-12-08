Kareena Kapoor Missing From Sharmila Tagore's 81st Birthday Party, Soha Posts Pics With Saif And Sara

Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 81st birthday surrounded by her family and friends. Soha Ali Khan recently shared photos from the celebration on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the veteran actress is seen posing with her granddaughter, Sara Ali Khan, and her son Saif Ali Khan. Some of her close friends were also in attendance. However, Kareena Kapoor gave the celebration a miss, as did Saba.

Soha captioned the post, "My amma on her birthday - missed you, Apa @sabapataudi."

Sara Ali Khan also made sure to be part of her grandmother's special day. Earlier in the day, Sara had wished Sharmila a happy birthday with a beautiful picture on her social media account.

Sara wrote, "Happiest birthday to the Chanda and Suraj of our family (two hearts, love hands, and full moon face emojis). Love you beyond words, Badi Amma."

Kareena had shared a lovely set of photos for her mother-in-law on her birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday, dearest mother-in-law."

The first photo shared by Kareena shows Saif Ali Khan posing with his mother, Sharmila Tagore, who is seen holding little Jeh in her arms. In the next image, Kareena is seen strolling with Sharmila, with the text on the picture reading, "Always trying to follow in your footsteps."

The final heartwarming photo captures Sharmila Tagore playing with her grandson Jeh in a park.

Sharmila Tagore has been part of the Bollywood industry for more than five decades. She made her Hindi film debut with the hit movie Kashmir Ki Kali, alongside superstar Shammi Kapoor. She went on to rule the industry with classics such as Amar Prem, Aradhana, Chupke Chupke, and many more.

