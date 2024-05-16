Soha Ali Khan Reveals She Had Quit Corporate Job For A Film 'That Never Actually Happened'

Soha shared this image. (courtesy: SohaAliKhan)

Soha Ali Khan, who is an eminent author besides being an actor, recently opened up about quitting her corporate job for the sake of a film in an interview with Curly Tales. However, the film didn't materialise featuring her. Soha, who hasn't gained much success in films, recalled that her parents were against her wish of joining the film industry. "Joining films was my choice, much against the wishes of my parents. I didn't tell them for 3 months that I had quit my job and I was working on a film that never actually happened. The directors went with two very well-established actors and I didn't have a job, Soha recalled on the show.

Sharing details about her first paycheck, Soha said, "I got Rs 2 lakh a year. It was a post-graduate salary and I was paying Rs 17,000 rent a month in Mumbai at the time. I don't know what's your impression of the royal families but there not a lot of cash." Soha decided to switch her career primarily driven by monetary aspirations. "So, I compared my salary from my corporate job to my first film and even the most basic math could tell me that a career in films is more profitable. I have been impulsive with my choices but they have been my choices and I had to bear the brunt of my choices and sometimes also enjoy them. My parents invested heavily in my education so that I can make my own choices," Soha said on the show.

Soha's Instagram profile is a treasure trove for famjam moments. She often shares pictures with mom Sharmila Tagore. She shared pictures from Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary with her mom. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Laburnum and mum." Take a look:

On Mother's Day, Soha shared famjam pictures on her Instagram feed. The pictures feature husband Saif Ali Khan, mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Saba Pataudi and daughter Inaaya. Sharing the pictures, Soha simply wrote, "Maa. Happy Mother's Day." Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She has been married to Kunal Kemmu since 2015. Soha is an author of book titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, which is a fictitous take on her personal life.