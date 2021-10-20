Soha Ali Khan Chose A 'Military Style Workout' This Week, Because...

Soha Ali Khan in a still from her video. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi )

Need Wednesday motivation? Soha Ali Khan is here to help. The actress is back with her weekly workout videos. This time, she posted a clip of herself practicing a "military style workout." Yes, you read it right. Her trainer selected this new workout routine for this week because for him, "civilian was just too blah." Soha captioned her video: "It's that time of the week again and this time it's a military style workout! Because civilian was just too blah for Mahesh." She added the hashtags such as #wednesdaymotivation and #workout.

See Soha Ali Khan's latest post on Instagram here:

Last week, Soha showed us how to do "single leg skipping and tennis ball balance push-ups" like a pro. Her caption read: "Never a dull moment during our Wednesday workouts with Mahesh! Just when you think you've nailed it there's a twist ... single leg skipping, tennis ball balance push-ups and what can only be described as snake push ups! None of these are technical names for the exercises but what's in a name?? - as long as it's working!"

Soha Ali Khan married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed daughter Inaaya Naumi two years later in September 2017. Soha and Kunal have co-starred in films such as 99 and Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge.

Soha Ali Khan has also featured in films like Dil Maange More, Pyaar Mein Twist, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Rang De Basanti, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Ghayal: Once Again among others. She was last seen in 2018 movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.