Soha Ali Khan And Sharmila Tagore Attend Family Wedding In Goa. See Inside Pics

Highlights Saif and Kareena did not accompany Soha and Sharmila Tagore Soha's husband stayed back in Mumbai with their daughter Inaaya Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan was also there

Soha Ali Khan attended a family wedding with her mother Sharmila Tagore and sister Saba Ali Khan in Goa, pictures of which are going crazy viral on social media. On the wedding day, Soha Ali Khan wore a benarasi lehenga from Raw Mango festooned with a gold necklace from Amrapali Jewels. She shared a picture of herself from the decked-up venue and said that her 'wedding wardrobe' comprised 'the best combination.' We totally agree, Soha. Though Soha opted for a bright colour, Sharmila Tagore looked graceful in a pastel shade saree with gota-patti details. Soha also shared an adorable family photo on her Instagram page.

Soha Ali Khan's husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi did not accompany her and neither did her brother Saif Ali Khan and his Kareena Kapoor.

While Soha was attending the wedding in Goa, the paparazzi in Mumbai spotted her daughter Inaaya chilling in her comfy space.

Recently, Soha Ali Khan featured in headlines for her Maldives vacation diaries which also included pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur. Saif and Soha along with their respective spouses and kids hit the beach and participated in water activities like scuba diving.

Soha Ali Khan was recently seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 while her first book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous hit the bookshelf last year.